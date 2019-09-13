Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Stake Maintained by Systematic Financial Management Lp; Btim Has Lifted Its Position in Clorox Company (CLX) as Market Valuation Rose

Btim Corp increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 223,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.22M, up from 219,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $158.76. About 627,426 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 43,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 711,732 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90 million, up from 667,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 332,925 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sarasota manufacturer PGT grants $4 million in stock to employees – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations Announces Election of Frances Powell Hawes to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Showcases Indoor and Outdoor Living at 2019 International Builders Show – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston Ptnrs holds 161,110 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 57,618 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 239,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 36,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 101,418 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 34,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.07 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Century owns 403,103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 38,159 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 60,170 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,840 shares stake.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 11,045 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 62,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,584 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (Reit) (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,394 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Communications. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested 0.18% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dean Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 4,082 shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Co owns 128,739 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability owns 10,623 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 425 were reported by Tradewinds Management Limited Company. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.17% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Central Bank And Trust holds 61 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Company holds 14,814 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,947 shares to 678,102 shares, valued at $125.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 6,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,905 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).