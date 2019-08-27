Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Lowered Stake by $392,197; General Motors Company (GM) Market Valuation Rose While Ar Asset Management Increased Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 30,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 686,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 716,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 178,490 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 3.42 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB ASK GM TO PLEDGE NO EXIT FOR 10 YEARS: YONHAP; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 27/04/2018 – GM CEO’s Pay Slips After Board Sets Tougher Targets (Correct); 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 43,759 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp accumulated 50,835 shares. 1,632 are owned by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,910 shares. Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 42,970 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, a New York-based fund reported 2,839 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 2.47M shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 99,369 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 555,698 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,268 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 37,318 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0% or 77,427 shares. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 43,193 shares. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 230,043 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. Feintuch Richard D bought $58,150 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Announces Election of Frances Powell Hawes to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations Recognized as Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award Finalist – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations Opens New Connector Building – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PGTI Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 29,743 shares to 432,012 shares, valued at $35.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeuti (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 208,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.