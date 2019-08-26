Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Lowered Holding by $392,197 as Valuation Rose; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Increased Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 30,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 686,730 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 716,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 351,776 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 18,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 163,661 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 145,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 313,766 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,921 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited accumulated 137,463 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Gamco Investors Et Al has 49,301 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 11,879 shares. Riverhead reported 8,667 shares. Rbf Capital Llc accumulated 65,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 119,810 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 60,170 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 58,685 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,712 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 175,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,664 shares. Parametric Ltd reported 62,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,440 activity. Feintuch Richard D bought $58,150 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares to 332,089 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Opens New Multi-Brand Showroom – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results and host Conference Call on February 27, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations Appoints Sherri Baker as Chief Financial Officer; Brad West to Assume New Role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PGT Innovations Announces New Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PGTI Is Growth Opportunity With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.