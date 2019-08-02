PGT Innovations (PGTI) Received New Gabelli \u0026 Co. Rating; Corecommodity Management Has Lifted By $653,361 Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 3101.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 38,433 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 39,672 shares with $694,000 value, up from 1,239 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 9.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 5.59M shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

In a research report issued to clients and investors today, Gabelli \u0026 Co. upped shares of PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) to a “Buy” rating from “Hold” rating.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SM Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Solid Earnings And Cash Flow Driven By Continued Execution – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 4.88 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 40,380 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 1492 Ltd Liability Co has 1.12% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 75,708 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 47,158 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). First Republic Mgmt holds 0.01% or 63,500 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.36% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 864,292 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 36,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 9.45M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ent Svcs owns 59 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by M Partners. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, June 18 by Stephens. Barclays Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $1300 target. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGT Innovations, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 13,746 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 43,759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio accumulated 62,271 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 55,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.02% or 12,523 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 269,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 700 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 109,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.15% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 19,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Ltd Company holds 3,344 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. Jackson Jeffrey T also bought $43,050 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Friday, March 1. 4,000 shares were bought by Feintuch Richard D, worth $58,150.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $794.11 million. The firm offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gabelli Upgrades PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGTI Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 15.57% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 1.10 million shares traded or 142.01% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c

Among 4 analysts covering PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PGT Innovations has $22 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 46.95% above currents $13.61 stock price. PGT Innovations had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 28. The stock of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty on Thursday, February 28.