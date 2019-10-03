PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

We are contrasting PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 16 5.31 56.30M 1.01 15.99 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 18 1.03 62.05M 1.08 20.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PGT Innovations Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PGT Innovations Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PGT Innovations Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 357,914,812.46% 16.1% 7% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 342,628,382.11% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PGT Innovations Inc. Its rival JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. PGT Innovations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PGT Innovations Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 98.9%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of PGT Innovations Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats PGT Innovations Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.