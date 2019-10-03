PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 16 5.31 56.30M 1.01 15.99 Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 18.17M -2.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PGT Innovations Inc. and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 357,914,812.46% 16.1% 7% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 455,228,741.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PGT Innovations Inc. are 3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. PGT Innovations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of PGT Innovations Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of PGT Innovations Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7% Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance while Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance.

Summary

PGT Innovations Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.