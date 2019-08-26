PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

This is a contrast between PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 15 1.07 N/A 1.01 15.99 Apogee Enterprises Inc. 38 0.67 N/A 1.64 24.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Apogee Enterprises Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PGT Innovations Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PGT Innovations Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Apogee Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PGT Innovations Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7% Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that PGT Innovations Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PGT Innovations Inc. are 3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. PGT Innovations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PGT Innovations Inc. and Apogee Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 98.73% respectively. 3.7% are PGT Innovations Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Apogee Enterprises Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7% Apogee Enterprises Inc. -1.29% -6.76% 0.92% 20.36% -17.53% 35.88%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc. was less bullish than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Apogee Enterprises Inc. beats PGT Innovations Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.