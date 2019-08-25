PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) Forms $14.04 Double Bottom; NBT Bancorp Has 1.48 Sentiment

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 59 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 40 decreased and sold stock positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 23.47 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) formed double bottom with $13.20 target or 6.00% below today’s $14.04 share price. PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) has $819.20M valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 322,927 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. The insider Jackson Jeffrey T bought 4,000 shares worth $56,240. $58,150 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was bought by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold PGT Innovations, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 88,700 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC