PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Comparing side by side

As General Building Materials businesses, PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 16 1.28 N/A 1.01 15.41 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.13 N/A 1.34 18.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PGT Innovations Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU Resources Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PGT Innovations Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PGT Innovations Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PGT Innovations Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

PGT Innovations Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PGT Innovations Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, MDU Resources Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. PGT Innovations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PGT Innovations Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 66.8%. 3.1% are PGT Innovations Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. 0.71% 7.33% -12.56% -26.68% -16.28% -2.02% MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc. has -2.02% weaker performance while MDU Resources Group Inc. has 6.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MDU Resources Group Inc. beats PGT Innovations Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.