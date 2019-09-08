PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PGT Innovations Inc. 15 1.18 N/A 1.01 15.99 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 35 0.31 N/A 0.04 953.42

Table 1 demonstrates PGT Innovations Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PGT Innovations Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PGT Innovations Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PGT Innovations Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 7% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

PGT Innovations Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. From a competition point of view, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PGT Innovations Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. PGT Innovations Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PGT Innovations Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PGT Innovations Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

On the other hand, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s potential upside is 22.21% and its consensus price target is $38.79.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PGT Innovations Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of PGT Innovations Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PGT Innovations Inc. -2.95% -1.89% 10.11% -0.62% -33.11% 1.7% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22%

For the past year PGT Innovations Inc. has weaker performance than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones. It also provides customizable non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors; and non-glass vertical and horizontal sliding panels for porch enclosures, including vinyl-glazed aluminum-framed products used for enclosing screened-in porches that provide protection from inclement weather, as well as cabana doors. In addition, the company offers high-end aluminum impact-resistant products; aluminum impact-resistant windows and doors; vinyl energy-efficient impact-resistant windows; and commercial storefront window system and entry doors. Further, it provides high-end luxury aluminum doors and windows, such as impact and non-impact sliding glass doors and terrace doors, fixed picture windows, single hung windows, and horizontal rolling windows; and various aluminum thermally broken doors and windows. The company offers its products primarily under the PGT, CGI, and WinDoor brands, as well as WinGuard, WinGuard Vinyl and EnergyVue, Eze-Breeze, Estate Collection, Sentinel, Estate Entrances, Commercial Series, and Targa names. It serves residential new construction, and repair and remodeling end markets through window and building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The company was formerly known as PGT, Inc. and changed its name to PGT Innovations, Inc. in December 2016. PGT Innovations, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in North Venice, Florida.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.