Pgt Innovations (CCI) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Boston Family Office Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 11,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 120,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, down from 131,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (CCI) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 23,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 76,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.85M shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,017 shares to 105,823 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 146,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Financial has 5,021 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com owns 1,251 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 40,350 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.18% or 40,368 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 13,418 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Claar Advsr Lc owns 82,207 shares or 7.79% of their US portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 17,856 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 67,659 shares. Sei Invests reported 370,978 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 71,220 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 23,420 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 4,403 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. 484,396 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation. Mufg Americas reported 1,001 shares. 23,000 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated. California Public Employees Retirement has 2.46 million shares. 831,111 are owned by Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp owns 640,169 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. 112,924 are held by Highstreet Asset. Veritable LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 11,868 shares. 592,965 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Carroll Fincl Associate invested in 1,793 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd reported 0.15% stake.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 121,076 shares to 132,932 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 20,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc.