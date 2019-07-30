Pggm Investments Upped Its Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) by $2.66 Million; Highline Capital Management Position In Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Was Increased

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 316,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 978,557 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, up from 661,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 1.39M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – RPT – RIO TINTO – AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 06/03/2018 Rio Tinto, 2 former execs move for dismissal of SEC fraud charges

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 88,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.58. About 391,064 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 106,242 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 1.10M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,122 are owned by Hartford Investment Management. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 53,778 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,401 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 44,388 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 62,906 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp owns 9,039 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 1.91 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Com reported 2,800 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 418,761 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 11,916 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 2,347 shares. Epoch Inv has 1.17M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 214,490 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) by 176,000 shares to 8.45 million shares, valued at $264.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,264 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).