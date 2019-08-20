Pggm Investments Upped Its Republic Svcs Com (RSG) Holding by $4.00 Million; Stock Rose; As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 403,333 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 353,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 210,970 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 2.98M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (NYSE:MAC) by 1.06M shares to 265,492 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,752 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,375 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 29,183 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc has invested 4.37% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Whittier Co stated it has 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Farmers National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 954 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 46,511 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Lc holds 206,795 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 33,136 shares. Wellington Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Victory Cap accumulated 2.06 million shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.3% or 91,150 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan unveils Houston Ship Channel enhancement projects – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.