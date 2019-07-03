Pggm Investments Trimmed By $64.37 Million Its Hudson Pac Pptys Com (HPP) Holding; Ultrapro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shorts Up By 75.92%

Pggm Investments decreased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (HPP) stake by 74.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 1.89M shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (HPP)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Pggm Investments holds 646,860 shares with $22.27 million value, down from 2.54 million last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com now has $5.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 1.07M shares traded or 26.57% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Ultrapro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) had an increase of 75.92% in short interest. SDOW’s SI was 662,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 75.92% from 376,700 shares previously. With 3.43 million avg volume, 0 days are for Ultrapro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)’s short sellers to cover SDOW’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 874,887 shares traded. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) has declined 20.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 34,381 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Strs Ohio reported 342,912 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 12,182 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 26,542 are held by Anson Funds Mngmt Lp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% or 94,313 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 97,254 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Presima Inc owns 1.78M shares or 8.44% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.39M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 26,100 shares. 82,797 were reported by Parametric Assocs. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HPP’s profit will be $77.19M for 17.35 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments increased Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:HPT) stake by 491,151 shares to 567,522 valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 49,000 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.