Pggm Investments Trimmed Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) Stake By $3.20 Million; CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (CDHSF) Shorts Up By 55.47%

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) had an increase of 55.47% in short interest. CDHSF’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 55.47% from 837,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 31,093 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Pggm Investments holds 31,095 shares with $3.22 million value, down from 62,188 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com now has $14.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 577,293 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Accredited Invsts has 4,319 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 590 shares. City Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 208,455 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 3,632 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 19 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 13,234 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 229,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 10,287 shares.