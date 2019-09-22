Pggm Investments Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Old Republic International Lowered Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position by $32.41 Million; Stock Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1064.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66 million, up from 193,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 339,524 shares traded or 113.97% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,024 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 686 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 505,500 shares to 905,000 shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 28.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 48,472 shares to 48,472 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).