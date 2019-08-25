Pggm Investments Stake in Duke Realty Com New (DRE) Raised by $215.26 Million as Valuation Rose; As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Shares Rose, Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Cut Its Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 85.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 20,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 23,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 652,348 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com New (DRE) by 106.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 7.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 13.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.16 million, up from 6.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 1.41M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.24 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 6,700 shares. Ameritas Prns accumulated 0.07% or 30,571 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 5,798 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,727 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 2.00M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability reported 9,785 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 29,714 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 20,309 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP reported 103 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 137,933 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,361 shares to 30,421 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,469 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Dupont Cap Mgmt has 14,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 50,955 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arrow Investment Advsrs Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,767 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 2.35M shares stake. Hsbc Public Llc reported 0.11% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 73,210 shares in its portfolio. 31,308 are owned by Qs Lc. Amp Cap Limited reported 329,179 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 7,919 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Victory Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 541,394 shares. Heitman Real Estate Lc owns 1.79M shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.64% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER) by 211,329 shares to 211,324 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 143,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.85M shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

