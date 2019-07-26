Pggm Investments Raised Te Connectivity LTD Reg Shs (TEL) Holding; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shorts Lowered By 17.8%

Pggm Investments increased Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL) stake by 12.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 74,000 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Pggm Investments holds 672,312 shares with $54.29M value, up from 598,312 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs now has $31.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 2.20M shares traded or 78.38% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) had a decrease of 17.8% in short interest. AZPN’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.8% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 416,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s short sellers to cover AZPN’s short positions. The SI to Aspen Technology Inc’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 180,410 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Pggm Investments decreased Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) stake by 60,000 shares to 278,752 valued at $39.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) stake by 2.04M shares and now owns 673,851 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 4.05% above currents $91.95 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 25. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider MITTS HEATH A sold $1.07 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Company reported 2,556 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 9,035 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 17,520 are held by Nomura Hldg Incorporated. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 17,299 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,109 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,836 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 28,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.89% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 102,151 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.87M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.39% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 541,703 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 8,265 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited reported 48,342 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aspen Technology had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 107.93 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

