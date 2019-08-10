Pggm Investments Position in Omega Healthcare Invs Com (OHI) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Holding in Chegg (CHGG) as Stock Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (OHI) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.60M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 2.91M shares traded or 91.27% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,512 activity.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 146,246 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $261.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG) by 37,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% stake. 138,668 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Paw Capital accumulated 15,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 12,518 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 558,058 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 13,398 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Piedmont Investment invested in 6,833 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has 17,091 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 413,208 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 1,110 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Honeywell Intll Incorporated has 83,730 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nicholas Inv Lp has invested 1% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 115,200 shares. Secor Advisors LP stated it has 21,846 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 910,470 shares. 63,874 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Credit Agricole S A reported 26,000 shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.95% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.01% or 190,933 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 11,000 shares.