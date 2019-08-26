Pggm Investments Position in Celgene Com (CELG) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Cibc World Markets Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ) by $36.66 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 621,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.35M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 454,310 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 188,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 159,679 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.06 million, down from 347,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.46. About 1.41 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50,000 shares to 310,397 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtn Limited Liability reported 4,758 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.32% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Girard has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 111,468 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0.3% or 5.36M shares. Broderick Brian C has 2,280 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability owns 3,800 shares. Cleararc reported 10,822 shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Financial Management has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 197,800 shares. 100,114 are held by Creative Planning. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). M&T Bank invested in 141,029 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Longfellow Invest Management Limited Liability owns 7,500 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

