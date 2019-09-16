Pggm Investments Lowered By $11.31 Million Its Ameren Com (AEE) Position; Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Shorts Decreased By 18.33%

Pggm Investments decreased Ameren Corp Com (AEE) stake by 26.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 150,835 shares as Ameren Corp Com (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Pggm Investments holds 409,692 shares with $30.77M value, down from 560,527 last quarter. Ameren Corp Com now has $18.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) had a decrease of 18.33% in short interest. ALPN’s SI was 20,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.33% from 25,100 shares previously. With 9,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s short sellers to cover ALPN’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 62,446 shares traded or 374.05% up from the average. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has declined 42.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ALPN News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – ALPINE TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AOD), ALPINE GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND (NYSE: AGD) and ALPINE GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND (NYSE: AWP) DECLARE REGULAR MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR APRIL 2018; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island DoA: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Alpine Nursing Home in Coventry; 09/05/2018 – HK FUND OASIS MANAGEMENT SUBMITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR JAPAN’S ALPINE ELECTRONICS, INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF TWO DIRECTORS AND PAYMENT OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 3.1 – 22km N of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 26/04/2018 – ALPINE ELECTRONICS 6816.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 13.67 BLN YEN (+83.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.00 BLN YEN (-12.2 %); 17/04/2018 – Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating ALPN-202 Eliminates Tumors and Creates Persistent Tumor; 07/05/2018 – ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION OF ASSETS FROM ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC INTO THE ABERDEEN FUNDS TRUST AND NEW INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENTS WITH; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.9 – 28km N of Sutton-Alpine, Alaska; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $71.38 million. The Company’s lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.