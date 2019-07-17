Pggm Investments Lifted Position in Henry Schein Com (HSIC) by $3.00 Million; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $1.28 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 77,316 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (HSIC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66M, up from 260,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.68. About 265,722 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI) by 60,000 shares to 278,752 shares, valued at $39.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,637 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

