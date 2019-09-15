Pggm Investments Lifted Its Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $115.61 Million; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 14,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 1064.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66M, up from 193,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.74 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,079 shares to 23,041 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 18,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,965 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited holds 12,558 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 148,884 shares. Transamerica Advsrs accumulated 6,280 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 1.06% or 2.36 million shares. 13,805 were reported by Country Club Trust Na. Wms Prns Limited Liability stated it has 11,801 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Haverford Financial reported 363,135 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0.03% or 7,592 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 57,860 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has 36,618 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 21,500 shares. Narwhal Cap Management invested in 167,744 shares or 1.47% of the stock. 46,096 were accumulated by Kepos L P. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

