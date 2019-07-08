Pggm Investments Lifted Its Stake in Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) by $2.97 Million; Comerica Bank Has Lifted Holding in Insperity (NSP) by $676,096

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83 million, up from 279,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 382,074 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 5,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 24,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 97,419 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9,562 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 (IWB) by 13,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,685 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. $529,354 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. On Tuesday, February 12 MINCKS JAY E sold $1.02 million worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 7,998 shares. Shares for $3.76 million were sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. 2,546 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $336,327 were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares to 52,637 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 96,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,944 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (NYSE:BXP).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity. Shares for $1.82M were sold by CALDERONI ROBERT.