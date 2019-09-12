Pggm Investments Lifted Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Trust Has Cut Its Stake

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 16,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,153 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 32,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 38,405 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 207,148 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, down from 212,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 759,113 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 3,942 shares to 258,741 shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,350 shares. Moreover, Gabalex Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,000 shares. Harvest Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 3,553 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros stated it has 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ithaka Grp Inc Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 6.66 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Payson & stated it has 348,429 shares. Hexavest has invested 1.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Hawaiian Bankshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 27,575 shares. Davenport & Co Lc reported 0.21% stake. Bancorp Of The West has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 16,985 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart Com (NYSE:CUBE) by 225,064 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $146.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,364 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL).

