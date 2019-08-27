Pggm Investments Increases Stake in Hain Celestial Group Com (HAIN); Par Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Davita (DVA)

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 17,682 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc Com (HAIN) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 483,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.59 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 18,298 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares to 357,800 shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of stock was bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 222,000 shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $141.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 103,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,050 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).

