Pggm Investments Increases Holding in Hershey Co Com (HSY); Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Stake In Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Was Has Increased

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hershey Co Com (HSY) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 73,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,913 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 431,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hershey Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 485,632 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR) by 65,000 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $370.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EQR) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.82M shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. The insider Buck Michele sold $162,285.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.