Pggm Investments Holding in Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $8.01 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,676 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 88,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.49. About 960,239 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 146,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.89M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Johnson Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll (NYSE:IR)-Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) M&A Reports – Benzinga” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,498 shares to 105,892 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 133,365 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,200 shares. 34 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation. S&Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 1.59 million shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 16,466 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 130,587 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 205,824 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.13% or 418,392 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 200 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,580 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com reported 3,035 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability has 20,163 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 2.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Inc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Point Tru N A stated it has 58,631 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,566 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California Employees Retirement System has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Port Solutions Ltd Liability Com reported 2,273 shares. Richard C Young Co Ltd reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Dakota Council holds 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 363,364 shares. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C Group A S invested in 0.59% or 334,120 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI) by 53,000 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $96.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 535,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).