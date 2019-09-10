Pggm Investments Holding In Hershey Co Com (HSY) Was Has Raised; Marketfield Asset Management Holding in Southern Copper (SCCO) Trimmed by $330,681

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Hershey Co Com (HSY) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 73,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 504,913 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 431,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Hershey Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 1.28 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 8,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 114,159 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 122,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 796,784 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $383.65 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

