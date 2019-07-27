Pggm Investments Holding in Henry Schein Com (HSIC) Raised by $3.00 Million as Stock Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Held by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (HSIC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, up from 260,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate has invested 0.55% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Manhattan Communication invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.96 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr invested in 0.09% or 537,832 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Germany-based Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.98% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 67,889 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 139,435 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Cypress Funds Lc holds 4.29% or 655,000 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 9,778 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Patience Is the Name of the Game for the Owners of Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2019 : AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX, EMB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 29,198 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,618 shares. Mariner Limited has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,390 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 37,793 shares. Fiera Capital Corp invested in 187,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% or 674,716 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Coastline has invested 0.27% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 3,697 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc reported 23,320 shares. Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,289 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 96,944 shares to 96,944 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 5,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,598 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).