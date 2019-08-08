Pggm Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Henry Schein Com (HSIC) as Share Price Rose; Tradition Capital Management Raised Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $449,248

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (HSIC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 310,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66 million, up from 260,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.18 million shares traded or 122.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 73,044 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 68,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.31 million shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 32,165 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 1.25% or 625,298 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 1.25% or 76,577 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V has 78,043 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 44,317 shares. Wheatland invested in 0.7% or 9,083 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company owns 2,682 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 6,502 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda Capital holds 69,098 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Pettee owns 84,453 shares or 5.39% of their US portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt invested 1.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) by 13,084 shares to 16,618 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 17,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,628 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 96,944 shares to 96,944 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (NYSE:ROK) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,583 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Coastline Trust Company owns 0.27% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 30,040 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has 6 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability accumulated 7,109 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 41,244 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 45,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,349 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,250 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 5,021 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc has 36,503 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 28,930 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, Driven by Uber Health – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Animal Health Business – Forbes” with publication date: January 09, 2019.