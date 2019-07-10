Pggm Investments Has Upped Gentex Com (GNTX) Position By $6.03 Million; Skytop Capital Management Has Increased By $2.16 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 120,000 shares with $13.00 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 252,689 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Pggm Investments increased Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 301,251 shares as Gentex Corp Com (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Pggm Investments holds 1.34 million shares with $27.77 million value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Gentex Corp Com now has $6.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 2.31M shares traded or 60.91% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Pggm Investments decreased Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) stake by 2.84 million shares to 4.29 million valued at $308.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) stake by 176,000 shares and now owns 8.45 million shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 41,213 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 20,149 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc holds 29,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 31,207 shares. 34,900 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. California-based Reilly Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 28,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Country Trust National Bank owns 1.01 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.23% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 134,000 shares. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 108,547 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 18,716 are held by Bell State Bank.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VLVLY vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Thursday, January 31 Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 24,000 shares. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NXST in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Com Ct reported 305,207 shares stake. Cap Invsts has 2.20 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Qvt Finance Lp has 3.44% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Skytop Mgmt Ltd has 12.17% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.67% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Davenport Company Lc reported 45,320 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability owns 7,346 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com has 5,091 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc reported 8,870 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.2% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc reported 12,880 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Private Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 238,063 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 332,502 shares.