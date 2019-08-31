Pggm Investments Has Upped Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Upped Holding by $8.36 Million as Stock Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 135,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.73 million, up from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 116 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.56% or 287,114 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,795 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 4,375 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 77,346 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.27% or 2,941 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security National Bank Of So Dak invested in 2% or 12,398 shares. First Manhattan holds 644,581 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Farmers Trust Com has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Torch Wealth Ltd holds 14,524 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group invested in 0.09% or 423,598 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,494 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc reported 956 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.71% or 430,812 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 40.00M shares to 90.00M shares, valued at $92.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 10.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

