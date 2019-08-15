Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Macerich Co Com (MAC) Holding by $45.69 Million; Shares Declined; Gratia Capital Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 1.76M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3′; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 265,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.72M shares traded or 57.79% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.75M for 8.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BGC Partners ti distribute Newmark shares to shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BGC Partners sees paying Q4 dividend of about 14 cents per share – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate BGC Partners (BGCP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about BGC Partners Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 1.95% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 124,996 shares stake. M&T Natl Bank Corp accumulated 0% or 37,726 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 86,665 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 496,311 shares in its portfolio. 82,968 are held by Brookstone Cap. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 8,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 141,442 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 67,900 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0% or 1,450 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech accumulated 14,376 shares. Caxton Assoc LP holds 12,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 25 COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: New Credit Score Rule Could Cause Concern For Fair Isaac Investors – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.