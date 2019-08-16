Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) by $6.28 Million as Valuation Rose; Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $336,762; Shares Rose

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 313,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 155,145 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 469,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 571,173 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.34. About 2.79 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48M for 11.12 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv Com (NYSE:FIS) by 40,000 shares to 88,274 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 17,151 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 21.56M shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 54,641 shares. Bogle Investment LP De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,195 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 40,835 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,496 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 7,754 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 191,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 4.11 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 53,031 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 127,574 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.12% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Llc reported 174,980 shares stake. Elm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).