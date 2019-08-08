Pggm Investments Has Lifted Its Stake in Pulte Group Com (PHM) by $3.44 Million; Oxford Inds (OXM) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.05 Million

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 127,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.79 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 3.96M shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 40,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 495,886 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.32 million, down from 536,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oxford Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 198,441 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES 26% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 670,549 shares. 57,736 are held by Edgestream Partners Lp. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alyeska Invest Lp stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ipg Investment Advsr Lc holds 0% or 164,519 shares in its portfolio. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Northern invested in 3.74M shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 24,027 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 92,910 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 36,374 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 796,830 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) by 1.89M shares to 646,860 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 208,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,155 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 692,544 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 233,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Company Ma stated it has 55,387 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,619 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 160 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Suntrust Banks reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 6,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,811 shares. Coatue Management Limited Company owns 7,017 shares. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 200,140 shares.

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.65 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.