Pggm Investments Has Lifted Its Rexford Indl Rlty Com (REXR) Holding; Waterstone Financial (WSBF)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Pggm Investments increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (REXR) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 205,093 shares as Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (REXR)'s stock rose 8.24%. The Pggm Investments holds 4.51M shares with $182.01M value, up from 4.30M last quarter. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 949,216 shares traded or 46.78% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500.

Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 49 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 34 sold and reduced positions in Waterstone Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 15.96 million shares, up from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Waterstone Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 28 Increased: 31 New Position: 18.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. for 510,737 shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 421,658 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 2.15% invested in the company for 970,000 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 173,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 65,340 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) has risen 2.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $471.77 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4700 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 4.26% above currents $44.6 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.