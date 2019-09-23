Pggm Investments Has Lifted Cummins Com (CMI) Stake by $2.67 Million; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Its Position

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 15,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 455,177 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.99M, up from 439,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $162.38. About 786,772 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 29,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 12,205 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 11,564 shares to 412,551 shares, valued at $29.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,360 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 403 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.03% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 7,932 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 28,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,000 were accumulated by Basswood Cap Management Lc. Charles Schwab invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0% or 1,104 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 24,625 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,114 shares stake. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 138,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Llp has 373,169 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 4,643 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 14,959 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Harris Associate LP has invested 0.59% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,564 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Co accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Keating Counselors holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,605 shares. Conning holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 268,230 shares. Schroder Grp Inc accumulated 0.03% or 153,666 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mitsubishi Ufj Com Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,020 shares. St Johns Invest Co Limited stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 170,539 shares. Marketfield Asset Ltd Liability invested in 23,808 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 1,219 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 1.23 million shares. Bridges Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,372 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 109,399 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

