Pggm Investments Has Lifted Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding by $2.97 Million; Stock Declined; Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Stake in Cott Que (COT)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 36,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 170,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 133,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 338,597 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 309,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.83M, up from 279,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 356,065 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 15,648 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,589 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of stock. $764,701 worth of stock was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated reported 505,938 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc invested in 0.06% or 71,512 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 81,113 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% stake. 16,647 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 349,630 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 2.70 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Maplelane Capital Lc has invested 0.65% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invesco Limited reported 21,642 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 151,157 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Millennium Mgmt Limited invested 0.1% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 43,795 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 1.87 million shares to 16.72M shares, valued at $316.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 267,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,457 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc Com New (NYSE:MSI).