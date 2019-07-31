Pggm Investments Has Increased Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake By $20.33 Million; Shorts at DUO WORLD (DUUO) Raised By 1900%

Pggm Investments increased Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 146,246 shares as Johnson Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Pggm Investments holds 1.87M shares with $261.89 million value, up from 1.73M last quarter. Johnson Johnson Com now has $350.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

DUO WORLD INC (OTCMKTS:DUUO) had an increase of 1900% in short interest. DUUO’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1900% from 100 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 4 days are for DUO WORLD INC (OTCMKTS:DUUO)’s short sellers to cover DUUO’s short positions. The stock decreased 70.00% or $0.049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.021. About 2,500 shares traded or 71.00% up from the average. Duo World, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUUO) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Duo World, Inc., an information technology and software solutions company, develops customer life cycle management and contact center solutions, and subscriber management and billing systems in the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.38 million. The Company’s products include FaceTone, a cloud communications and collaborations platform that is offered through public/private cloud and on site implementations as per business preferences; CloudCharge, an application program interface driven cloud subscription management and billing system; DigIn, an end-to-end data visualization and analytics platform that allows the user to analyze structured and unstructured data in one place; and SmoothFlow, a workflow designing tool that allows the user to create, edit, save, and publish workflows. It currently has negative earnings. Duo World, Inc. serves banks, retail chains, Pay-TV operators, financial conglomerates, and taxi hailing startups.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,889 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.38% or 18.59 million shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 2.84% or 94,680 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Com owns 18,429 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 1,766 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.13% or 4.20 million shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loudon Invest Lc has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields And Comm Limited Company holds 1.11% or 15,640 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 101,909 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 60,553 shares. Guardian Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 29,743 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 42,964 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Management accumulated 134,911 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Pggm Investments decreased Hcp Inc Com (NYSE:HCP) stake by 176,000 shares to 8.45 million valued at $264.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macerich Co Com (NYSE:MAC) stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 265,492 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.