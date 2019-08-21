Pggm Investments Has Decreased Udr Com (UDR) Holding by $7.11 Million; Valuation Rose; Hendley & Co Stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Has Trimmed by $1.94 Million as Share Price Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 268,120 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Udr Inc Com (UDR) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.89M, down from 5.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Udr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 343,766 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 457,456 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Tiedemann Lc reported 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 229,652 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 36 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 4.44M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech owns 0.11% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 11,220 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 251,592 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.45% or 282,157 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 167,745 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 13,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 241,302 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares to 504,913 shares, valued at $57.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 516,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).