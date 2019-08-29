Pggm Investments Has Cut Its Hudson Pac Pptys Com (HPP) Position; Wexford Capital LP Upped Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position By $435,120

Pggm Investments decreased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (HPP) stake by 74.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 1.89M shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Pggm Investments holds 646,860 shares with $22.27M value, down from 2.54 million last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com now has $5.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 361,007 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO

Wexford Capital Lp increased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 54.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp acquired 21,756 shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 61,987 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 40,231 last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $1.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 297,674 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M

Pggm Investments increased Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 30,000 shares to 309,382 valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR) stake by 4.20 million shares and now owns 4.30 million shares. Extra Space Storage Inc Com (NYSE:EXR) was raised too.

More important recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 47,600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 26,505 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.24% stake. Ci Investments owns 1.52 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 820 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has 214 shares. 8,868 are held by Profund Lc. 531,291 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 898,286 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.38% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 262,628 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 67,812 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc reported 43,321 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by GLASER JONATHAN M, worth $33,050 on Monday, August 26.

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 18,195 shares to 14,385 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) stake by 648,600 shares and now owns 223,444 shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 17,188 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Stifel Fincl owns 15,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.04% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,973 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 72,325 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg accumulated 0% or 51,519 shares. Engy Income Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 1.51% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 5.05M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 11,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0.05% or 25,670 shares. Lpl Lc holds 63,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 5,980 shares. Pinnacle Fincl invested in 16,070 shares.