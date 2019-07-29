Pggm Investments Has Cut Fiserv Com (FISV) Holding By $9.07 Million; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Sentiment Is 0.96

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 43 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their stock positions in Aratana Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.48 million shares, down from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aratana Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 15.

Pggm Investments decreased Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 103,052 shares as Fiserv Inc Com (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Pggm Investments holds 103,050 shares with $9.10M value, down from 206,102 last quarter. Fiserv Inc Com now has $40.15B valuation. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. The company has market cap of $241.09 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for 7.26 million shares. Engaged Capital Llc owns 2.42 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, General American Investors Co Inc has 0.51% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Mpm Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250,000 shares.

Pggm Investments increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 610,000 shares to 1.52 million valued at $23.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cubesmart Com (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 2.88 million shares and now owns 4.62M shares. Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James initiated it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

