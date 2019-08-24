Pggm Investments Has Boosted Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake By $756,964

Pggm Investments increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 38.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments acquired 1.03M shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Pggm Investments holds 3.69M shares with $218.30M value, up from 2.66M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $231.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 58,228 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 2.28 million shares with $29.87 million value, down from 2.34 million last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lpl Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 601,937 shares. Fil reported 16 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 304,680 shares. Moore Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 230,000 shares. Daruma Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.37% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 247,766 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc stated it has 788,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns holds 0.08% or 242,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 597 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 8.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3.16 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 84,800 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPX Energy has $18 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 60.73% above currents $10.16 stock price. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Imperial Capital maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $1400 target.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 3.20 million shares to 6.20 million valued at $198.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 552,326 shares and now owns 948,741 shares. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.87% or 11,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 4.71 million shares. Towercrest Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investment House Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,810 shares. Mathes Inc invested in 0.5% or 16,720 shares. Berkley W R Corporation invested in 2.15% or 157,666 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 60 shares. Pacific Glob Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 127,229 shares. Roundview Capital Limited holds 45,937 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc owns 65,571 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 518,361 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine Inc has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 27,546 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.87% above currents $55.92 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.