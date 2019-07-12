Pggm Investments Decreased Host Hotels Resorts Com (HST) Position; Cqs Cayman LP Boosted Its Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Position

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) stake by 40.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 55,802 shares as Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS)’s stock declined 5.28%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 195,000 shares with $4.62M value, up from 139,198 last quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solns S now has $346.58 million valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 21,404 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele

Pggm Investments decreased Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (HST) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 1.87M shares as Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (HST)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Pggm Investments holds 16.72M shares with $316.02M value, down from 18.59M last quarter. Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com now has $13.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 2.25M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 15,111 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 162,989 shares. 84 were accumulated by Ftb Incorporated. Amer Int Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 284,842 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 14,371 shares. 8,890 were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley owns 17,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Element Mngmt reported 0.01% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 7,868 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 13,847 shares. Invesco Limited reported 62,525 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc owns 31,775 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 345,471 shares to 737,305 valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 60,781 shares and now owns 171,796 shares. Red Hat Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 21. BTIG Research maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $24 target. Nomura maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $20 target.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. Shares for $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E on Monday, April 15.

Pggm Investments increased Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 151,454 shares to 439,590 valued at $69.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR) stake by 4.20 million shares and now owns 4.30 million shares. Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) was raised too.