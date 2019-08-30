Pggm Investments Decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $8.69 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1769. About 1.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 334,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.56 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 247,128 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 151,454 shares to 439,590 shares, valued at $69.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 61,432 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 137,307 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 454 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 9,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has 325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 41,877 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd accumulated 1,695 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,350 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 121,989 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.41% or 3,306 shares.

