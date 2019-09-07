Pggm Investments Cut Position in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) as Stock Rose; First Heartland Consultants Holds Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 52,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 52,637 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 105,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 34,863 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 762 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 132,051 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability has 8,216 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 1,075 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated holds 27,427 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 2,379 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 13,099 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Cleararc has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.39% or 136,285 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 18,194 shares. The New York-based Alesco Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bellecapital Intl Limited accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,916 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 20,000 shares to 108,203 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR) by 4.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA).