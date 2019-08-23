Pggm Investments Cut Its National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Position as Share Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $17.19 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 02/05/2018 – Korea Herald: Goldman is said to add crypto contracts without trading Bitcoins; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 75.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 673,851 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.33M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 588,190 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,148 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Earnest Partners Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sandy Spring Financial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 50 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 93,786 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% or 264,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 101,501 shares. Geode Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.87M shares. Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 213,583 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd stated it has 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Huntington Bank accumulated 0.02% or 22,777 shares. 840 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Victory Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.91 million shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 2,107 shares to 75,996 shares, valued at $77.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sleeping Well At National Retail Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “This REIT Is Playing by Its Own Rules — and Winning – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,960 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp has invested 12.64% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 24,716 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 589,213 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt reported 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 6,611 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,809 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested 1.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 0% or 24 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 298 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 181,723 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 7,611 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.