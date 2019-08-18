Pggm Investments Cut Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Stake By $9.72 Million; Quicklogic (QUIK) Sentiment Is 0.6

Pggm Investments decreased Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pggm Investments sold 211,329 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Pggm Investments holds 211,324 shares with $9.84M value, down from 422,653 last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv Shs now has $7.12B valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Quicklogic Corporation (QUIK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 12 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 20 reduced and sold their equity positions in Quicklogic Corporation. The investment managers in our database now own: 16.00 million shares, down from 19.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Quicklogic Corporation in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 22.82% above currents $52.11 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited Liability has 76,219 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited holds 2.17% or 720,215 shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Federated Pa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,003 shares. 55,173 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 8.86 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Allstate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.05% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 211,324 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 59,527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 970,792 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Pggm Investments increased Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) stake by 2,107 shares to 75,996 valued at $77.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) stake by 73,694 shares and now owns 504,913 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com A Siriusxm was raised too.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3854. About 493,174 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has declined 50.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 26/03/2018 QuickLogic Announces EOS S3 LV (Low Voltage) Voice and Sensor Processing Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with Al Ecosystem Partners; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Expects to Close Offering on or About May 29

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things . The company has market cap of $44.71 million. It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting.