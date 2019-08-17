Pggm Investments Boosted Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $5.29 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Stake in Bancolombia (CIB) Has Cut by $616,080

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia (CIB) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 27,082 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 39,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.75% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 135,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.73M, up from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast going after another $1.2B at 2020 Tokyo Olympics – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Penn National, Whirlpool, Comcast and Wyndham – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Limited Company invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cutter Brokerage reported 5,127 shares stake. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 195,300 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.46% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 373,149 shares. Argent reported 216,774 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 3.44M shares or 1.39% of the stock. Finance Architects reported 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Founders Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,035 shares in its portfolio. 109,596 were accumulated by Cleararc. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,204 shares stake. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% stake. West Virginia-based City Holding has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 200,679 shares. Baxter Bros reported 344,572 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 38,000 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $115.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc Com by 222,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.80M shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New Com (NYSE:SEE).